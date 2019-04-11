Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP

11 April 2019 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A lot of work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to improve the welfare of the people and to ensure a decent standard of living, said Ulvi Guliyev, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, Trend reports.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, this work is carried out at a high level, Guliyev said at the committee’s meeting.

Guliyev noted that the previous policy continued in Azerbaijan during one year after the presidential election.

“The Azerbaijani president achieved important success in domestic policy, and this policy is tied to the factor of a citizen,” he added. “Improving the well-being of our people is designed to improve the people’s living standards. Our foreign policy as continuation of domestic policy is also tied to national and state interests. Our cooperation with neighboring countries, as well as with European, Muslim countries is being strengthened on the basis of the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.”

Guliyev said that the policy in the field of youth and sports is also one of the areas that the Azerbaijani president pays attention to.

