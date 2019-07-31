Turkish specialists involved in search operations of crashed Azerbaijani military plane (PHOTO)

31 July 2019 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

The specialists of the corresponding structures of Turkey, who arrived in Baku on July 31, have been involved in the search operations of the military aircraft that crashed during the training flight, Trend reports on July 31 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

