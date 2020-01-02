Azerbaijani CEC: All district election commissions should respond to citizens’ appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All district election commissions in Azerbaijan should respond to the appeal of every citizen who wants to run for office in the parliamentary elections, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

Addressing the CEC meeting held on Jan.2, Panahov noted that the process of receiving documents at the district election commissions for registration of candidates will end at 18:00 on January 10. Before this deadline, the appeal of each citizen should be considered.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 9.

