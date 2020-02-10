President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian State Duma delegation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the observation mission of the CIS Executive Committee, Chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots at the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov.
