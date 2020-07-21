Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: US Congress adopts very important amendments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The House of Representatives of the US Congress has adopted very important amendments, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on July 21.

The spokesperson said that the authors of the amendment are the members of the US Congress.

"The issue is to submit a report on citizens who were displaced from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as killed in these territories, to the Congress, after coordination with the US secretary of state and secretary of defense," Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson drew attention to the key components of the amendments and stressed that they confirm the fact of the illegal occupation of the Azerbaijani territory, as well as territories of other mentioned countries.

"The issue is a specific amendment adopted by the House of Representatives of the US Congress, which envisages the collection of information on displaced and killed citizens in the occupied territories, and its further transfer to the Congress, together with the Department of Defense,” the spokesperson added.

“At this stage, this amendment is of great importance to us because it confirms the fact of occupation of the Azerbaijani territories," Abdullayeva added.