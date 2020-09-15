Azerbaijani ruling party appeals to international organizations, political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party has appealed to the international community, international political party organizations and political partner parties in connection with illegal settlement of Armenians from Lebanon in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports.

In accordance with the appeal, Armenia, which occupied 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, continues to develop its hostile policy towards Azerbaijan and take steps to aggravate the situation in the region.

"Armenia, which committed a military provocation in July, which led to the death of one civilian and numerous military personnel, in the territory close to the region, where oil and gas pipelines that play a special role in ensuring the energy security of Europe stretch, on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shortly after this made an attempt to commit a military provocation on another section of the border,” the appeal said.

“Moreover, the leadership of Armenia, increasing the intensity of military provocations, disrupts the peace negotiations by its destructive, irresponsible rhetoric, has now entered a new, even more aggressive stage of the policy of illegal settlement of people on the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the appeal said.

“When the countries, including Azerbaijan, made efforts to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy in Lebanon, were busy with rendering the humanitarian assistance to this country, Armenia is abusing this tragedy to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories,” the appeal said.

The appeal said that according to the Armenian sources, several Lebanese Armenian families have already settled in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and there are plans to continue this process.

“For many years, Armenia has been illegally populating the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan with Armenians from certain Middle East countries,” the appeal said. “The fact of illegal settlement by Armenia has been also reflected in the relevant reports of the OSCE fact-finding missions.”

The appeal said that the illegal settlement of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Armenia's policy of annexation under the pretext of "repatriation" and "humanitarian aid".

“The attempts of pursuing a policy of settlement and purposefully changing the demographic composition of the occupied territories are the gross violation of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions,” the appeal said.

“Armenia uses displaced people from Syria and Lebanon as armed mercenaries in its adventurous policy,” the appeal said.

“The so-called "regime" created and managed by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani lands has recently announced its intention to occupy other Azerbaijani territories and threatened to launch a missile strike on the densely populated city of Ganja,” the appeal said.

“The Armenian political and military leadership, which in fact refuses to negotiate and voices openly provocative calls, takes actions aimed at the annexation of Azerbaijani territories, is responsible for the escalation of the situation and any possible provocations and armed incidents,” the appeal says.

“Further, the document states that Azerbaijan, as always, is committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict on the principles of respect for international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as on the basis of UN Security Council’s resolutions # 822, 853, 874 and 884, demanding the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories,” the appeal said.

"For the sake of ensuring peace, stability and justice in the region, the New Azerbaijan Party calls on the international community, international political party organizations and political parties-partners to condemn the provocative actions of Armenia and demand to put an end to the illegal settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani territories," the document says.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.