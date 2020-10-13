BBC TV correspondent shares photos of civilians of Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
BBC TV correspondent Goktay Koraltan shared photos of civilians of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district who were subjected to the Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Trend reports on Oct. 13.
The journalist noted that despite the artillery and missile attacks on Tartar district, residents say they do not want to leave their houses.
“We met 62-year-old Aybaniz Jafarova and her six-month-old grandson Fariz in Tartar, which is located in the front-line zone,” Koraltan added. “She refused to leave her house despite the shelling saying that they are waiting for the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region."
Latest
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert
Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com
With completion of Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijan to become important contributor to European energy supply diversification – SOCAR
Armenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO)
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president
TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP
Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president