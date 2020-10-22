Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells CNN Turk about ongoing tension in Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22
Trend:
Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu, in an interview with CNN Turk TV Channel, told about the ongoing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.
Hafizoglu added that the Azerbaijani army is determined to liberate its lands from occupation and is fully capable of this.
Trend presents the interview video.
