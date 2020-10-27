Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts

Politics 27 October 2020 17:45 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces are shelling the territories of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's data says Kyrgyzstan lowers import of its defense products
Turkey's data says Kyrgyzstan lowers import of its defense products
Russia rises import of Turkish defense products
Russia rises import of Turkish defense products
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan determines national gymnastics team for Euro cup in Ukraine Society 18:58
Turkey's data says Kyrgyzstan lowers import of its defense products Turkey 18:40
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals those killed due to Armenia's attack on Barda Politics 18:40
Children killed and wounded as result of Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack Politics 18:40
Armenia used cluster Smerch missile against civilians in Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:31
Russia rises import of Turkish defense products Turkey 18:27
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:26
Kazakhstan reduces imports of defense products from Turkey Turkey 18:25
Turkey reveals 9M2020 data on cargo shipment via its ports from Egypt Turkey 18:24
Export of defense products to Italy falls - Turkish Trade Ministry Turkey 18:19
Iran ready to talk over joint water management on border with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:17
Number of killed in Barda raised to four as result of Armenia's missile attack - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:14
Expo Georgia to host agro exports forum in Online B2B Format Business 18:03
Toddler among killed as result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan aim to expand co-op in railway transportation Transport 17:59
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan committed to dev't of bilateral ties Turkmenistan 17:58
Casualties of Armenian military equipment since outbreak of hostilities in Karabakh named (PHOTO) Politics 17:57
Armed 'religion servants': Armenian Сhurch calling for war (PHOTO) Politics 17:55
Armenia resorts to war crimes attacking Barda with reactive missiles - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:54
Bank mortgage lending in Azerbaijan grows multifold Finance 17:47
Azerbaijan to use Armenian tanks against Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 17:47
Price of apartments in Tehran rises Finance 17:46
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts Politics 17:45
Armenian Armed Forces fire missile at Azerbaijan’s Barda, 3 civilians killed (PHOTO) Politics 17:42
Amount of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchnage in September 2020 Finance 17:41
Kazakhstan’s government to expand work on attracting US companies to co-op Business 17:38
Uzbekistan sets up special program for incoming foreign tourists Tourism 17:36
Bank lending to Azerbaijani regions increases Finance 17:33
Iranian deputy FM to visit Moscow to discuss situation related to Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:30
National Bank of Georgia takes another steps to stabilize lari exchange rate Finance 17:30
Georgian "Same" tea to appear at stores from November Business 17:28
Uzbekistan expects to resume tourist flow in spring 2021 Tourism 17:27
Iran say it would welcome US returning to nuclear deal Business 17:27
Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan - Iranian cleric Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:18
Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 17:16
Food security remains priority for Iran Business 17:15
Kazakhstan's budget deficit forecast for 2020 unveiled Finance 17:14
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 17:12
Harley profit beats as shipments rise from pandemic lows, costs fall US 17:12
Azerbaijan unveils data on local insurers' fees for 9M2020 Finance 17:10
If Armenian leadership really wants peace, then let it begin to withdraw troops from occupied Azerbaijani territories - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:05
Turkey's export of defense products to Israel downgrades Turkey 17:04
German-Georgian forum created to strengthen political, education, economic, cultural ties Business 17:04
Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 17:02
Armenians begin calling for resignation of prime minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 17:01
Azerbaijan's military operation will go down in history of wars - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Uzbek coal shipped to budgetary organizations ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 16:56
LNG tanker spot rates seen rising, but not to 2019 level Oil&Gas 16:53
Uzbekistan, Indonesia to implement joint projects in textile industry Business 16:51
Georgia reveals information regarding infrastructure works ongoing in Batumi International Airport Construction 16:46
Iranian government continues measures to confront COVID-19 Business 16:42
Suffering one defeat after another, Armenian separatists appoint new 'defense minister' (PHOTO) Politics 16:37
US-based IT Company EPAM announces 14 vacancies in Georgia ICT 16:32
SOFAZ talks distribution of investment portfolio by level of countries' economic dev't Finance 16:31
Iran declares production data for agricultural products Business 16:28
Turkish Kayaturk Group company eyeing textile plant creation in Kazakhstan's capital city Business 16:21
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for provision of engineering, design services Tenders 16:17
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund announces its 9M2020 revenues Oil&Gas 16:15
WB, EU implement project for Financial Inclusion and Accountability in Georgia Business 16:04
Wounded Azerbaijani soldier didn't leave his comrades-in-arms alone (VIDEO) Society 16:01
Kazakhstan taking measures to increase e-commerce share in retail trade Business 15:55
Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:49
Blood deficit recorded in Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:38
Sales of domestic polyethylene in Turkmenistan’s exchange increased Business 15:38
Support of Islamophobic caricatures by French officials - unacceptable- Iranian Foreign Ministry Politics 15:38
Prices for land plots in Baku show growth Business 15:28
Georgia talks about future systematic infrastructure projects Business 15:28
Total assets of Georgian commercial banks up Finance 15:27
Armenia releases another list of servicemen killed in Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:24
Azerbaijan trying to fulfill all decisions of OSCE MG - military conflict expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
Armenia wanted negotiations to last forever, wanted to deceive us forever - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:23
Member countries of Non-Aligned Movement stood up like real men and supported us - President Aliyev Politics 15:17
Azerbaijan's Central Bank says country's money supply grows Finance 15:14
Iran’s Sefid Dasht Steel Company boosts its production Business 15:14
Azerbaijan confirms 283 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold to local banks Finance 15:05
Iran records nearly 7000 new coronavirus cases Society 14:59
About half of Azerbaijan's total export falls on EU Business 14:54
If Azerbaijan is attacked from outside, F-16s will be used, President Aliyev says Politics 14:53
Iran boosts Turkish defense industry products' import for 9M2020 Turkey 14:52
We will go to the end, all the way, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:52
Next panel on domestic production in several sectors of Iran to be organized Business 14:51
Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in drunken state declare that he is leaving - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:48
On one hand, there is talk of ceasefire, but on other, weapons being sent to Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 14:48
Major Azerbaijani bank's profit drops Finance 14:42
They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us - President Aliyev on foreign journalists Politics 14:41
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:41
Armenia must also get rid of this junta. If they cannot save themselves, we will help them - President Aliyev Politics 14:40
Azerbaijan asserted itself both on battlefield and politically - President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Over course of these 28 years, there have been so many useless meetings, so there is no difference - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:34
Azerbaijan responds adequately to Armenian provocations along entire front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:32
BP’s upstream output goes down Oil&Gas 14:32
Azerbaijani people will not forget this injustice - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:30
Review of four Georgian banks that ended third quarter on high note Finance 14:30
Enemy already running away from us we will continue to chase them, because we are right and we are strong - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:19
EAEU increases exports of dairy products to Turkmenistan Business 14:18
BP’s net wind generation capacity rises Oil&Gas 14:16
If you want to save Armenia, tell it to leave our lands, get away immediately - President Aliyev Politics 14:12
Frozen state of Karabakh conflict was in everyone's interests, except Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 14:10
All news