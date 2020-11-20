President Aliyev congratulate Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
Dear people of Aghdam, you are no longer IDPs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.
“I sincerely congratulate you on the liberation of Aghdam district. I heartily congratulate all the people of Aghdam,” the head of state said.
