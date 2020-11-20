We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

We did not destroy their cities, although we could have done that. It wasn’t too difficult to destroy Khankandi after taking Shusha. We could have destroyed in a day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Did we do that? No! But what did they do to our cities? Therefore, we have no problems with the Armenian people. I want to say again that all peoples living in a single Azerbaijani state have equal rights, including the Armenian people. Thousands of Armenians live in Azerbaijan. Is there anyone in our country who says a word to them? No! They live normally as Azerbaijani citizens. I am sure that the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today will one day realize that the only way for them is to live side by side with the people of Azerbaijan, to live in the neighborhood, and to give up all these ugly deeds,” the head of state said.