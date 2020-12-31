Patriotic War further strengthened Turkish-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

“The Patriotic War has further strengthened Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, and the military parade held with your participation and with the participation of my dear brother showed this again. You saw how much joy and enthusiasm it has aroused. Tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to greet our Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers. This is an example of our unity. While watching the parade, we remembered the parade two years ago. At that time, we celebrated the heroism of Nuru Pasha's army, the Caucasus Islamic Army, in the liberation of Baku. This time we celebrated the liberation of Karabakh. Again, we are together and will be together forever,” the head of state said.