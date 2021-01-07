BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Temporary restriction on non-essential travel from outside EU is independent of vaccination, EU representative told Trend.

Some media reports say that the EU is introducing new Euro-passports with proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Foreigners, wishing to travel to EU, should have a proof of Moderna and Pfizer vaccination only. Otherwise, they will not get Schengen visas.

“We cannot confirm this information. Currently, EU Member States are applying a temporary restriction on non-essential travel from outside the EU (except from a small number of countries) which also affects the issuance of visas. This is independent of any vaccination. At this point, we cannot announce any upcoming change to this policy,” said the source.