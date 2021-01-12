Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Indonesian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties in the aftermath of a passenger aircraft crash in the vicinity of Jakarta.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of Indonesia.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter said.