BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a groundbreaking ceremony for the Azersulfat LLC sulfuric acid production plant and Glassica CJSC glass container production plant and the inauguration of the Azerfloat CJSC thermoforming sheet glass plant at the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, Trend reports.

“Of course, my main focus was on resolving the Karabakh issue and leading the war that started in September as Commander-in-Chief. Today, the restoration of those regions – the Karabakh region – is high on my agenda. And this is not accidental, it is only natural. At the same time, I always focus on my traditional work, and my visit to Sumgayit shows that again,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The war is over, our victorious army has won the war and defeated the enemy. We will do our best to restore the liberated lands. This is the main part of my daily work. But the development of other territories will never be forgotten, the people of Azerbaijan can rest assured. I am confident that we will successfully complete this year and build a stronger Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.