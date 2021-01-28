Azerbaijani president views conditions created at reconstructed schools in Sabunchu, Surakhani (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions at the newly-reconstructed secondary school # 90 in Sabunchu district and the secondary school # 97 in Surakhani district, Baku.

President Aliyev first viewed conditions created at the secondary school # 90 in Ramana settlement, Sabunchu district.

A new 960-seat education block was built instead of the demolished two blocks which were constructed in 1939 and 2002. There are classrooms supplied with the state-of-the-art equipment, including computer, military, music rooms, chemistry and physics labs, a library and a gym at the school.

President Aliyev then viewed conditions created at the secondary school # 97 in Amirjan settlement, Surakhani district.

Two blocks of the school built in 1937 and 1970 were demolished. A 264-seat modern block, a canteen, gym and conference hall were constructed instead of them. All the classrooms and labs in the new block were supplied with necessary equipment.