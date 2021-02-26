Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Khojaly genocide's 29th anniversary
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Khojaly genocide's 29th anniversary, Trend reports on Feb.26 referring to the ministry.
Latest
Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Azerbaijan intends to invest billions of dollars in restoration of liberated territories - Azerbaijani MP
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president