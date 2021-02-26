Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 26
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings
Azerbaijan's President, First Lady attend commemoration event on Khojaly genocide victims Politics 10:45
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish counterpart Politics 10:42
We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:41
WB, IFC embarking on two technical assistance projects in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:34
“Khojaly” composition by Kamancha Virtuoso Imamyar Hasanov premieres in California Politics 10:32
Ukrainian expert talks need of punishing perpetrators of crimes in Azerbaijan's Khojaly Politics 10:29
Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry Oil&Gas 10:28
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 26 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Khojaly genocide's 29th anniversary Politics 10:26
Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:24
WB ready to explore new engagements in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:17
Perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy must be punished - Italian journalist Politics 10:01
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector up Finance 09:48
Georgia’s economy expected to shrink Business 09:47
National Bank reveals volume of money deposited in Georgian banks Finance 09:44
Export of Georgian honey to EU markets increases Business 09:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian companies work to implement "smart" systems project ICT 09:40
Turkey plans to vaccinate around 50 million for COVID-19 by May Turkey 08:50
Medical personnel in east Iran receiving injection Society 08:27
Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan, total at 211,212 Kazakhstan 08:01
Experts make forecasts for Georgia's post-COVID tourism industry recovery Tourism 07:10
EU summit decides to maintain strict restrictions in Europe, including on travel Europe 06:15
Turkey’s innovative vaccine against COVID-19 nears human trials Turkey 05:21
Introduction of smart projects stimulates development of IoT technologies in Azerbaijan ICT 05:10
Azerbaijan may use LIDAR technology in liberated lands - Innovation Agency ICT 04:32
Azerbaijan expecting growth in number of grocery outlets Business 04:29
Azerbaijan’s oil supplies to Croatia up in 2020 Oil&Gas 04:29
Georgia reveals TOP-5 banks with highest value of residential houses Finance 04:28
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports World 02:30
Canada to join U.S. mission to moon Other News 00:42
29 years later: Azerbaijan marks tragic date of Khojaly genocide Politics 00:01
ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users Other News 25 February 23:37
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 2.5 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 25 February 22:43
Georgia approves draft agreement with largest oil company in Eastern Europe Oil&Gas 25 February 21:50
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Belarus year-on-year Business 25 February 21:49
UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians Iran 25 February 21:36
Azerbaijan intends to invest billions of dollars in restoration of liberated territories - Azerbaijani MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 February 21:30
Head of parliamentary committee talks agricultural activity in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 25 February 21:02
AZAL to start to make special flights from Baku to Kyiv Transport 25 February 20:56
OSCE PA Vice-President names Azerbaijan's challenges in post-Karabakh conflict period Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 February 20:55
Khojaly genocide - criminal act committed against mankind, against humanity, MP says Politics 25 February 20:17
Azerbaijani FM, Israeli ambassador discuss prospects for development of bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 19:47
Russian journalists horrified by Azerbaijani Aghdam city's destruction Politics 25 February 19:41
Netherlands Trading House may open in Azerbaijan Business 25 February 19:20
Supplies of 'Iskander' missiles to Armenia must be stopped – Russian expert Commentary 25 February 19:03
Baku hosts meeting with Pakistani military delegation Politics 25 February 18:57
Pakistani FWO talks interest to co-op with Azerbaijan in infrastructure projects Business 25 February 18:35
Azerbaijani president receives Signify representatives via video format (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 18:31
OSCE MG should support post-conflict rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories - OSCE PA VP Politics 25 February 18:27
Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE looks to visit Azerbaijan Politics 25 February 18:25
Italy's share in Azerbaijani oil export in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 February 18:02
Azerbaijani satellites to provide HD broadcasting to West Africa region ICT 25 February 18:02
Hungary-Azerbaijan cooperation on ACG, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline can expand to new areas Oil&Gas 25 February 18:00
Khazar Consortium opens again tender for service maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 25 February 17:56
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 25 February 17:40
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 25 February 17:32
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 25 February 17:29
Azerbaijan’s crude oil export to China up Oil&Gas 25 February 17:25
Hungary eyes including Azerbaijani gas in country’s future energy mix Oil&Gas 25 February 17:24
Azerbaijani market of great interest to Russian Perm region's business circles Business 25 February 17:23
Azerbaijan reports 142 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign trade operations with Russia in Jan. 2021 Business 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan to use new 'cloud' technologies in audit during 2021 - Chamber of Auditors Business 25 February 17:18
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 25 February 17:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 February 17:10
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president Politics 25 February 17:08
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection services Tenders 25 February 17:08
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce Finance 25 February 16:59
"Sign of Khojaly" film demonstrated within "Justice for Khojaly" campaign (VIDEO) Politics 25 February 16:58
OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide Politics 25 February 16:57
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to deepen economic co-op with Hungary Business 25 February 16:56
Moderna sees $18.4 billion in sales from COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 US 25 February 16:50
Swiss agriculture technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 25 February 16:48
Tesla short-sellers sitting on $3.5 billion weekly profits Finance 25 February 16:47
Azerbaijani FM receives Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 16:28
Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion Politics 25 February 16:26
Georgia creating new council to develop state enterprise reform strategy Business 25 February 16:24
Uzbekistan approves investment agreements on construction of wind farms in Bukhara region Oil&Gas 25 February 16:24
Iran's raw steel exports shrink Finance 25 February 16:20
Dutch company sets up concrete production plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 25 February 16:16
Georgian Railway to resume passenger transportation Transport 25 February 16:15
Azerbaijan records growth of debit cards in January 2021 Finance 25 February 16:12
Azerbaijani company signs contracts for transportation of aluminum products to Turkey Transport 25 February 16:09
Russia increasing supplies to Turkey along BTK railway Transport 25 February 16:08
Main share of Czech investments in Georgia falls on energy sector Business 25 February 16:00
Oil refining volumes decrease in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 25 February 15:59
Azerbaijan communications ministry working on stabilizing Internet in districts ICT 25 February 15:53
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig, MERKABA-SOFT companies sign contract Business 25 February 15:52
Payments of Azerbaijani insurance companies double Finance 25 February 15:52
Data on cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 25 February 15:40
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company reports lower annual oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 25 February 15:39
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas sees decrease in 2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 25 February 15:38
Azerbaijan sees Jan.2021 growth of national currency deposits in local banks Finance 25 February 15:34
Georgia plans to hinder construction of plastics recycling plant in Kutaisi FIZ Construction 25 February 15:34
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 25 Society 25 February 15:31
AzTV will investigate historical assasinations (PHOTO) Society 25 February 15:17
Kazakhstan eyes to host meeting of Turkic Council countries' energy ministers in 2022 Oil&Gas 25 February 15:15
Zarif urges South Korea to release Iran's blocked assets Politics 25 February 15:00
UK eager to restart U.S. talks on tariff removal Europe 25 February 14:55
Saipem expects capex to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 February 14:49
