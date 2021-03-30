Work of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC passes under control of Supervisory Body

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amending the presidential decree № 383 ‘On the establishment of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC’ dated July 20, 2009, Trend reports.

According to the order, to fulfill the decree of the president of Azerbaijan ‘On ensuring the work of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding’ No. 1174 dated November 5, 2020, the following amendments have been introduced to the abovementioned decree.

In the first part, after the word ‘Society’, the words ‘(hereinafter - the Society)’ have been added; the second and third parts are given in the following edition:

2. The powers to hold the general meeting of the Company are entrusted to:

2.1. To the President of Azerbaijan:

2.1.1. reorganization and liquidation of the Company;

2.1.2. Appointment and dismissal of members of the Supervisory Board and the executive body of the Company, including their heads;

2.2. to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding by agreeing with the president of Azerbaijan:

2.2.1. approval of the Charter and structure of the Company, determination of the size of the authorized capital;

2.2.2. approval of annual, financial reports of the Company, distribution of income and damage;

2.2.3. approval of the dividend policy of the Company;

2.2.4. making a decision on the issue of the Company's securities;