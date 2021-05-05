Turkey sends batch of new engineering machinery, equipment to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Turkey has sent another batch of new engineering machinery and equipment to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“On behalf of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work continues to improve the material and technical support of the Azerbaijani army, accelerate the clearance of mines from the territories liberated from Armenian occupation and strengthen security measures,” the ministry said.

“As part of the ongoing activities, another batch of modern engineering technology and equipment purchased in Turkey was delivered to Azerbaijan,” said the ministry.

“The delivered equipment will be handed over to engineering units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in the liberated territories. The machinery and equipment will be used for clearing roads, settlements and cultivable land from mines and unexploded ordnance,” the message noted.