Azerbaijani flag illuminating CE headquarters in Strasbourg (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
The building of the headquarters of the Council of Europe (CE) in Strasbourg (France) has been illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.
The action was carried out due to Azerbaijan marking the Republic Day on May 28.
Members of the Azerbaijani community in Strasbourg and representatives of French youth gathered in front of the CE headquarters to enjoy this spectacle.
