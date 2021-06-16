Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Since the Casablanca Summit of the OIC in 1994, over 80 resolutions have been adopted condemning the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said delivering a speech at the Second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology held online, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has always made efforts to strengthen solidarity among Islamic countries, one reflection of which was hosting the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 with the participation of 54 states. We have also launched a scholarship program for citizens of the OIC Member States to study in our country,” the head of state said.

“We highly appreciate the consistent support of the OIC for the just position of Azerbaijan with regard to Armenia’s military aggression. Since the Casablanca Summit of the OIC in 1994, over 80 resolutions have been adopted condemning the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity. The establishment of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2016 needs to be particularly mentioned to this end,” President Aliyev said.

“For its part, Azerbaijan has always supported the OIC Member States, and strived for ensuring stronger solidarity and cooperation among Islamic countries,” the head of state said.