One more document between Azerbaijan and Turkey approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on the approval of the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey".
The protocol was signed on February 19, 2021 in Turkey’s Ankara city.
