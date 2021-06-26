During Shusha operation, all types of Azerbaijani troops shown professionalism - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

During the Shusha operation, all types of Azerbaijani troops demonstrated their professionalism, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev instructed that when planning and conducting operations, it is necessary to take into account that Shusha is the center of Azerbaijani culture. Therefore, we could not use artillery there," Hasanov said.

The minister noted that the Armenian troops around the city of Shusha were defeated by artillery, and suffered heavy losses both in manpower and equipment.