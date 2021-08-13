Armenian Armed Forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

On August 13, from 16:25 to 20:30, Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istisu, Yukhary Ayrim of Kalbajar and Galakend of Gadabay districts from the positions in Ashagi Zaghali, Zarkand settlements of Basarkechar district and Goysu settlement of Chambarak district using various caliber weapons, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army.

The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.