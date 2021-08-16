Zangezur corridor can serve as method for attracting investments - Bryza

Politics 16 August 2021 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
Zangezur corridor can serve as method for attracting investments - Bryza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Zangezur corridor can serve as a method for attracting all kinds of investments, rebuilding up industrial facilities that will create new jobs, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

He noted that the corridor provides great opportunities for Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan and Turkey to rebuild economic relations.

"Also, the Zangezur corridor will help Armenia to connect to the regional economy. I hope Armenian politics will soon come to a place where the shock of having lost the war will pass and "Western majority" of Armenia will understand that this is time to give up the myth of "great Armenia" and start rebuilding their country together with their neighbors," Bryza added.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia must stop criminal prosecution of human rights defender of national minorities - UN experts
Armenia must stop criminal prosecution of human rights defender of national minorities - UN experts
Armenian armed forces subject to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction
Armenian armed forces subject to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction
Nikol Pashinyan appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran to establish Oman Sea and Persian Gulf Convention Business 11:37
Turkey discloses number of ships docking at Canakkale port in 7M2021 Turkey 11:30
Iran shares data on number of inactive production units owned by banks Finance 11:29
Kyrgyzstan to produce military drones Kyrgyzstan 11:26
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Qeshm port rising Transport 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:05
Iran suspends authorized cryptocurrency farms until September Oil&Gas 11:05
Turkey sees increase in exports of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:59
Iran to expand trade with Ghana Business 10:59
National Iranian Copper Industry Company sees increase in capital Business 10:56
Iran shares data on number of vaccine imports from China Society 10:54
Iran reveals amount of money saved in gas sector Oil&Gas 10:54
Uzbek energy ministry reveals projects to be implemented by end of 2021 Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange performance announced Finance 10:46
Iran, Afghanistan three trade borders open despite Taliban resurgence Business 10:43
Armenian Armed Forces firing at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction Politics 10:42
Zangezur corridor can serve as method for attracting investments - Bryza Politics 10:40
Croatia’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan nearing 285M euros Oil&Gas 10:34
Germany imports over 112M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:21
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (August 9 through August 13) Finance 10:17
Turkey's export of carpets to Uzbekistan declines in value in 7M2021 Turkey 10:16
Turkmenistan considering construction of new private chemical plant Construction 10:16
Turkey sees double growth in 7M2021 carpet exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:16
Turkey's export of clothing to Kazakhstan surges in value for 7M2021 Turkey 10:15
Side effects after COVID-19 vaccination - normal phenomenon, says Azerbaijani doctor Society 10:14
Kazakhstan receives Chinese Sinopharm vaccine Kazakhstan 10:13
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Azerbaijan starts providing social services to COVID-passport holders Society 10:12
Zangezur corridor's opening to be important step for entire South Caucasus - Israeli expert Azerbaijan 10:11
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran to launch new gold mine Business 09:48
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 16 Uzbekistan 09:37
No airplane with Afghan President Ghani entered Tajik airspace - MFA Tajikistan 09:36
Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic Other News 08:41
Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:07
Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry Oil&Gas 08:00
Fitch estimates Georgian Railway's standalone credit profile Business 08:00
Trump urges Biden to resign amid events in Afghanistan US 07:40
China's daily crude steel output down 4.4 pct in early August Other News 07:09
Malaysian PM expected to resign after months of political turmoil Other News 06:31
Israel reports 3,783 new COVID-19 cases Israel 05:48
120 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 05:01
Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" Other News 04:14
Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297 Other News 03:28
UK records another 26,750 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman Other News 02:08
Death toll from floods in Turkey rises to 64 Turkey 01:27
US sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan US 00:52
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul Other News 00:33
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions again Politics 00:23
Several explosions occurred near US Embassy in Kabul Other News 00:12
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence Oil&Gas 00:01
UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan on Monday Other News 15 August 23:45
Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls 'pivotal' snap election for Sept. 20 Other News 15 August 23:01
Azerbaijani soldiers guarding Kabul airport - MoD Politics 15 August 22:33
Taliban intends to improve relations with Turkey Turkey 15 August 21:54
Georgia actively works to evacuate its citizens from Kabul, Georgian MFA says Georgia 15 August 21:43
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks continue year-on-year growth Finance 15 August 21:23
Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery sees increase in sales in Russia Business 15 August 21:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 22 Oil&Gas 15 August 21:15
7 senior members of IS group captured in northern Iraq Arab World 15 August 20:44
Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in various fields Turkmenistan 15 August 20:38
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15 August 20:14
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert Politics 15 August 20:00
Turkey's COVID-19 board recommends 16 as new vaccination age limit Turkey 15 August 19:50
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 15 Society 15 August 19:25
Azerbaijan confirms 2,993 more COVID-19 cases, 646 recoveries Society 15 August 19:14
Woodside in Advanced Talks to Buy A$20B BHP Oil Unit Oil&Gas 15 August 18:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 15 August 18:15
UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘exceptional platform’ Arab World 15 August 18:00
Tree planting event to celebrate 75th Independence Day of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15 August 17:34
Egypt to provide medical aid to Lebanon over deadly fuel tank blast Arab World 15 August 17:20
Police in Zambia appeal for calm as violence erupts Other News 15 August 16:42
TSE gains 19,000 points on August 15 Finance 15 August 15:51
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued in agricultural sector Finance 15 August 15:50
Revenues of Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company to boost Oil&Gas 15 August 15:50
Turkmenistan expects growth of retail trade turnover Finance 15 August 15:49
Cargo movements in Iran’s Amirabad port down Transport 15 August 15:48
Iran sees increase in fish exports Business 15 August 15:48
Kazakhstan's trade with Norway down Business 15 August 15:48
Central Bank of Iran declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 15 August 15:47
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks continues to lower Finance 15 August 15:44
Price of regular gasoline up in Georgia Oil&Gas 15 August 15:40
The Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire Politics 15 August 15:36
Taliban enter Afghan capital Other News 15 August 15:16
Delegation of volunteer organizations embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Society 15 August 14:57
Uzbekistan increases imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 15 August 14:24
Azerbaijan provided timely assistance to Turkey in extinguishing fire - Turkish gov’t Azerbaijan 15 August 13:30
Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks Other News 15 August 13:09
Georgia reports 4,314 coronavirus cases, 4,519 recoveries, 35 deaths Georgia 15 August 12:45
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 15 Uzbekistan 15 August 12:38
Activities in Iran’s Noshahr port decline Transport 15 August 12:19
Iran’s GTC shares data on wheat and rapeseed purchasing from farmers in Qazvin Province Business 15 August 12:18
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert Politics 15 August 12:17
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 15 August 12:14
Tajikistan to host SCO and CSTO summits Tajikistan 15 August 11:38
Putin posthumously awards military killed in Be-200 plane crash in Turkey Russia 15 August 11:28
Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army positions Politics 15 August 10:34
Uzbekistan’s largest volume of freight traffic falls on road transport Transport 15 August 10:24
Turkmenistan's enterprise eyes to export polypropylene to Azerbaijan, Georgia Business 15 August 10:23
All news