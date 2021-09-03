First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani paralympic athlete on winning third gold medal (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani paralympic athlete Raman Saleh on winning the third gold medal at the Summer Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the message posted on the official website of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.
