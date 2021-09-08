Azerbaijani media laid flowers at monument of Heydar Aliyev in Astrakhan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Representatives of the leading Azerbaijani media, who arrived in Astrakhan to participate in the Caspian Media Forum, laid flowers at the monument of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, today, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Gulnara Mammadzade, Deputy Director-General of the Trend News Agency, head of the Baku Network analytical center, representatives of the Astrakhan Region International Relations Agency, as well as representatives of various diplomatic, media, and state structures of Azerbaijan and Russia.

Astrakhan will host the VI Caspian Media Forum on September 10-11. This is a unique platform for exchanging experience, discussing new vectors of development of regional and international journalism, creating a unified information field for the countries of the Caspian region. The project is being implemented with the support of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS countries.

In the context of the event, Russia will host representatives of the mass media, political scientists, experts, and analysts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The organizers of a major international project are the government of the Astrakhan region, the Association "Center for International and Socio-Political Studies "Caspian – Eurasia" and the political science center "North – South" with the support of the Rossotrudnichestvo and Rostourism.

