There can be no question of any status - Azerbaijani MFA to US ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11
Trend:
Such a statement by the US ambassador is unacceptable. The Karabakh conflict is a thing of the past, Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity and the economic regions of East Zangezur and Karabakh were created by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 7, 2021. These territories are an integral part of Azerbaijan and there can be no question of any status, Spokesperson the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Sept. 11.
Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the on the words of the US Ambassador to Armenia "We do not believe that the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been resolved. This issue is on the agenda of the Minsk Group."
