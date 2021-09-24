Azerbaijani FM, EU high rep exchange views on further prospects for co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on further prospects for cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the current status of negotiations on a bilateral agreement, which will form the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, was discussed. The importance of concluding a new agreement on the basis of equal partnership was emphasized.

The preparation for the Eastern Partnership summit to be held at the end of the year, was also discussed at the meeting. Then the sides exchanged the views on the recent situation in the region.

Bayramov informed the EU high representative on the issues related to post-war reconstruction and restoration, consequences of mass mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

Borrell stressed the possibility of the EU's profile participation in reconstruction and restoration.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged the views on other issues of mutual interest.