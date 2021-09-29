Azerbaijani army gained victory in Second Karabakh War never seen in Eurasia in last 30 years – US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani army gained a victory in the Second Karabakh War never seen in Eurasia in the last 30 years, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

“Azerbaijan’s perfect intelligence has enabled precise military operations within a realm of certainty and resolve. Planning was on most occasions based on linear projections and those tactics have obstructed the enemy and offensive measures evolved in such a way that was very difficult to predict at the outset by fascist Armenian Armed Forces. The Republic of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, initiated successful defensive military operations that ensured the liberation of the country’s territories, paved the way for a prosperous future for the South Caucasus and greater security in Europe. President Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated a great sense of leadership, resolve, valiant statecraft abilities and has constantly defended the principles, resolutions, emanating from the UN Security Council. The glorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have achieved the most important geopolitical objective in the country’s entire history. After the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, and the reunification of Germany, European history hasn’t had a major political-military event of such a magnitude,” he said.

Tase noted that the government of Azerbaijan is committed to improving the nation’s ability to execute military operations and respond to emerging threats in order to achieve Baku’s strategic objectives.

“Azerbaijani Armed Forces have ambitiously led a counteroffensive strategy against the Armed Forces of Armenia and have embraced proactive operations. Well-known Azerbaijani military leaders have supplemented their formal education through an active study, reading, and observation of contemporary military literature. The undefeatable pillar in military leadership is the broad education for military officers, enabling them to master the rapid advance of military science; changes of tactics required by the changes in weapons,” he said.

Tase went on to add that the outstanding economic projects, including the Fuzuli International Airport and strategic transportation corridors swiftly being developed by the government of Azerbaijan, are concrete actions that demonstrate Baku’s leadership and commitment to developing the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“It is impressive to see the economic development that is going on today in the liberated territories. Many countries in the world ought to take a look at Azerbaijan’s marvelous economic policies and infrastructure projects; there is a tremendous wealth of knowledge and effective public policy administration in Baku that could make a positive impact in other regions of the world.”