Russian side perceived our concerns over re-arming of Armenia with understanding - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

The Russian side perceived our concerns over the re-arming of Armenia with understanding, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

“On learning about this, we immediately sent an enquiry to the Russian side and asked what it meant. We are of the same opinion. But we were told that this statement in the Armenian media did not reflect reality. In other words, the Russian Defense Minister did not say such words. This is yet another dirty act of the Armenian propaganda, because nothing of the kind was said. We were officially informed about the absence of such plans. We received a rather detailed answer from the Russian side in connection with the further free arming of the Armenian army and removed this issue from the agenda. This testifies to the fact that Armenia does not abandon its dirty deeds. This lie being circulated is first of all a major miscalculation, because if you disseminate words that were not spoken by the Minister of Defense of Russia, then this is irresponsibility and provocation at least. Secondly, we have seen many times during the occupation and afterwards, the Armenian lobby operating in Armenia and Russia constantly tries to do everything possible to create a crack in Russian-Azerbaijani relations. They are engaged in slandering Azerbaijan on a daily basis, trying to create a negative image about Azerbaijan in the Russian media and cast a shadow on Russian-Azerbaijani relations. They believe that in this case some revanchist forces may once again raise their head and start a new war against us. But they are wrong. First, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are at a fairly high level. We openly discuss all issues - at the level of presidents, defense and foreign ministers. We immediately come into contact regarding any issues of concern to one of the parties and solve problems. I can say that there is no topic related to the solution of some pressing issues in Russian-Azerbaijani relations today because these relations are quite positive. Such attempts by the Armenian propaganda will not bring them any success. The Russian side perceived our concerns over the re-arming of Armenia with understanding,” the head of state said.