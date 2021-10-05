Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
Trend:
Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev presented the plan for the development of Jabrayil city to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
The scheme was submitted to the president at a meeting with public representatives of the Jabrayil district on October 4.
