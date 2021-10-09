Information in Armenian media about injuring of Armenian soldier isn't true - Azerbaijani MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.9
Trend:
The information disseminated in the Armenian media that units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire in the Aghdara direction, as a result of which a tractor driver was killed, and an Armenian soldier was wounded in the direction of Arazdayan, isn’t true, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Oct.9.
