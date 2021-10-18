Return of Heydar Aliyev to power in Azerbaijan averted threat of losing independence again - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The great leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power at the insistence of the people in a difficult period in the history of Azerbaijan, only after this threat of losing the independence again was averted, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation in connection with the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country's independence, Trend reports.