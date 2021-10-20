President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions in military unit of State Border Guard Service in Zangilan district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.
According to the information, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created in the complex of the military unit of the State Border Service (SBS) in the Zangilan district.
