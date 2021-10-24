Military training session to be held in military unit of Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

According to the training plan for 2021 approved by the Minister of Defense, from October 25 a military training session will be held in a military unit, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main purpose of the training session, which will involve a group of reservists, is to increase their level of combat readiness, knowledge and skills.

During the training, the reservists will have the opportunity to improve their combat skills, military skills and experience, as well as get acquainted with modern weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan Army, and learn their rules of operation.

The training session will last until November 6.