Russia calls for adherence to statements contributing to unblocking of all transport links in S.Caucasus - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
Adherence to the statements and steps that contribute to the implementation of trilateral agreements on unblocking all economic and transport links in the South Caucasus would be considered correct, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
The most compelling form for working out the issues of unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus is a trilateral working group under the joint chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. Eight meetings have already taken place. All parties appreciate the group’s work,” she said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russia calls for adherence to statements contributing to unblocking of all transport links in S.Caucasus - MFA
Pasha Bank is ready to support new projects on developing Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem - board member
Azerbaijan's Barda city commemorates victims of Armenian aggression during second Karabakh war (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work to restore houses damaged from Armenian shelling during Second Karabakh War - Trend TV (PHOTO)