Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Turkish Banks Association
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Banking Association Alpaslan Cakar on October 28, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci also participated in the meeting.
During the meeting. the current state of relations between the two countries in the financial and banking sector, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation, were discussed.
