Now we need to look ahead in order to reach a settlement in South Caucasus - Russian expert (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15
Trend:
Now we need to look ahead in order to reach a settlement in the South Caucasus, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in the city of Shusha on Nov. 13, Trend reports.
