Turkish MoD expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on military helicopter crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the death of people in a crash of the State Border Service’s military helicopter, Trend reports citing the ministry’s relevant Twitter publication.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the helicopter crash of the State Border Service in fraternal Azerbaijan. May God rest the souls of the dead!” the ministry wrote.

The crash took place during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range on November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4). As a result, there are dead and wounded among the crew members of the helicopter.