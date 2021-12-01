German Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over deadly helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan regarding the recent fatal helicopter crash in the country, Trend reports citing Manig’s Twitter account.

“On the very saddening occasion of the tragic accident of a border-guard helicopter that caused the death of 14 Azerbaijani servicemen, I want to express my deep condolences to the people of Azerbaijan as well as to the relatives and friends of the victims,” he wrote.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.