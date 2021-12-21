President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on Dec. 21, Trend reports.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Georgia friendly relations in various areas, including in the field of military cooperation.

They expressed the confidence that the Georgian Defense Minister's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.