President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian defense minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on Dec. 21, Trend reports.
The sides hailed the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Georgia friendly relations in various areas, including in the field of military cooperation.
They expressed the confidence that the Georgian Defense Minister's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party
Armenia, its society still can't recover from crushing defeat in Karabakh war - Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary
"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council
Azerbaijani ombudsman carries out mission to establish facts on destruction of cemeteries in Aghdam district (PHOTO)