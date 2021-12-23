New agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

New agreements are expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with his colleague from Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković.

According to him, the economic aspect took an important place in the discussions with his colleague.

The minister noted that at present, cooperation between the two countries in the economic sphere doesn’t satisfy the parties, and appropriate work will be done in this direction.

"Today, the agreements existing between the two countries were also considered. In the future we’ll sign important agreements," he added.