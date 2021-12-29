Azerbaijan to date assisted almost 80 countries – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

So far, Azerbaijan has assisted almost 80 countries and three international organizations, the newsletter of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry following the results of 2021 says, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

“The activity in the field of humanitarian assistance and development support was continued during the year,” the newsletter said.

According to the newsletter, humanitarian assistance was rendered to Indonesia, Croatia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines within the coordination of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry in 2021.

“Moreover, the vaccine against COVID-19 was sent to Burkina Faso through the Organization of Turkic States,” the newsletter said. “So far, Azerbaijan has rendered assistance to almost 80 countries and three international organizations.”

According to the newsletter, the humanitarian campaigns were held in Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire and Niger in 2021 within the Islamic Development Bank's project entitled ‘Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness’ in African countries, to which AIDA has also joined.

“Some 40 students from 37 countries have obtained the opportunity this year to study at Azerbaijani universities thanks to the grant programs created for the citizens of the member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the newsletter said.

“AIDA and ADA University jointly organized training for 15 foreign diplomats within the Foreign Policy Program for Foreign Diplomats,” the newsletter said.