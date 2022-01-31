Azerbaijani army kickstarts new training period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

According to the action plan for 2022, Azerbaijan's army has kicked off a new training period, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The training process in the Azerbaijani Army will be held in accordance with the requirements set by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, orders and decrees of the minister of defense, to ensure the high level of combat readiness taking into account real threats and risks on land, sea and air.