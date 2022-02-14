Azerbaijan increases presidential scholarship for students following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree changing the presidential decree #564 dated September 3, 2001 "On the establishment of the presidential scholarship for students of higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the decision mentioned below was made to implement the presidential order #2965 dated October 16, 2021 "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population":

- The words "210 (two hundred and ten)" must be replaced by the words "250 (two hundred and fifty)" in part 1 of the presidential decree #564 dated September 3, 2001 "On the establishment of the presidential scholarship for students of higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

This decree has entered into force since January 1, 2022.