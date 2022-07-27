EU highly appreciates actively developing dialogue with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The EU highly appreciates the actively developing dialogue with Azerbaijan, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said, Trend reports.

Ambassador made the remark on the sidelines of an event dedicated to intellectual contest organized by the EU called ‘How well do you know Europe?’.

The contest is dedicated to the European Year of Youth.

Michalko noted the successfully developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in education sphere.

"The EU aims to increase participants' knowledge of Europe's history, values ​​and culture by bringing together young people aged 14-26 from all regions of Azerbaijan, also encourage teamwork and the development of analytical skills,” he said.

“About 555 applications were received, but only 66 candidates from 14 teams were allowed to participate in the competition," Michalko said.

The ambassador added that the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan planned a number of events to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the European Year of Youth, such as EuroVillage, European Summer School and the EU Youth Competition.

Michalko also emphasized the recent visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to Baku and European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

He also added the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership between the EU (represented by the European Commission) and Azerbaijan Republic in the energy sector.

Michalko emphasized the meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"These meetings once again confirm the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. We greatly appreciate the developing dialogue between the sides," Michalko added.