Famous worldwide travelers shocked by Armenia's crimes in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:26)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 8. Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, having arrived in Karabakh and East Zangazur, also visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam, subjected to Armenian vandalism, Trend reports.

Foreigners got acquainted with Imarat palace complex, where the founder of the Karabakh Khanate Panah Ali Khan's Palace is located.

Travelers witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism and were shocked by the scale of destruction committed by Armenian invaders, who laid mines at every inch of the land.

The guests have previously visited the country's cultural capital Shusha. Until September 10, they will also visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, and Zangilan districts, including Aghali's "smart village" and Jabrayil.