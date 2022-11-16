Powers of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture expanded following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The powers of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan have been expanded, Trend reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the "Regulations on the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Presidential Decree No. 119 of June 6, 2018.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Culture in charge of the funds allocated from the state budget, extra-budgetary funds, as well as funds received from the performance of work and services provided by subordinate institutions that are not part of the Ministry (including fees charged for services), is entrusted with distributing financial resources, given the limits of allocated funds, offering allowances, financial assistance and bonuses to official salaries of employees of the ministry's structural divisions and subordinate institutions that are not part of the ministry.