Azerbaijan shares data on number of people affected by mines

Politics Materials 24 November 2022 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A total of 268 people (45 people died, including 3 reporters, and 35 civilians) were affected by mines, said in a statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with the discovery of mines of Armenian manufacturing and the continuing mine threat, Trend reports.

"This once more illustrates that Armenia prevents the normalization process and the peacemaking efforts in the region. Armenia's action is a war crime and a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Armenia's obligations under the trilateral agreement," the statement said.

